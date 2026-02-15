/‘Aliens are real’: What former US president Barack Obama said about extraterrestrial and Area 51

Former US president Barack Obama answered a question that has created a social buzz for decades, saying that aliens are “real”. He made the remarks in a podcast interview released on Saturday (Feb 14), confirming the existence of extraterrestrial life. The former leader also addressed popular conspiracy theories linked to Area 51, the top-secret US Air Force base in Nevada that is rumoured to keep aliens.

During the interview with YouTuber Brian Tyler Cowen, Obama was asked, “Are aliens real?”

“They’re real,” Obama replied to the question, adding, “but I haven’t seen them.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking about the Area 51 base, the former president said, “They’re not being kept in Area 51. There’s no underground facility, unless there’s this enormous conspiracy, and they hid it from the president of the United States.”

Cowen further asked Obama, “What was the first question you wanted answered when you became president?” To this, the Democrat replied, “Where are the aliens?”

This is not the first time the former president has spoken about aliens and UFOs. In an interview in 2021, Obama told The Late Late Show host James Corden, “When it comes to aliens, there are some things I just can’t tell you on air.”

He later confirmed that UAP sightings are real and the US government has not been able to uncover details on where these objects come from or how they move.

“But what is true and I’m actually being serious here is that there’s footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are,” Obama had said.

What is Area 51?

Area 51 is a highly classified US military facility located in southern Nevada. For decades, conspiracy theories have revolved around the top-secret US Air Force base, with many believing that the US government hides alien technology there. Several people have also claimed sighting unidentified flying objects (UFOs) or Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) in the area.