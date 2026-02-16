/‘Since it’s gotten attention...’: Obama clarifies on ‘aliens are real’ claim after video goes viral

Former US president Barack Obama on Sunday (Feb 15) issued a clarification after his remarks on the existence of extraterrestrial life made during a podcast interview went viral on social media. In the video, Obama responds to a question posed by YouTuber Brian Tyler Cowen, saying that aliens are “real”. He also addressed popular conspiracy theories linked to Area 51, the top-secret US Air Force base in Nevada that is rumoured to keep aliens.

In a post on Instagram, Obama wrote, “I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it’s gotten attention let me clarify.”

The former president continued, “Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there. But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!”

What did Obama say about aliens and Area 51?

During the interview, Cowen asked Obama, “Are aliens real?”

“They’re real,” Obama replied to the question, adding, “but I haven’t seen them.”

Speaking about the Area 51 base, the former president said, “They’re not being kept in Area 51. There’s no underground facility, unless there’s this enormous conspiracy, and they hid it from the president of the United States.”

Cowen further asked Obama, “What was the first question you wanted answered when you became president?” To this, the Democrat replied, “Where are the aliens?”

Obama has also spoken about aliens in UFOs earlier in 2021, when he told The Late Late Show host James Corden, “When it comes to aliens, there are some things I just can’t tell you on air.”

He later confirmed that UAP sightings are real and the US government has not been able to uncover details on where these objects come from or how they move.