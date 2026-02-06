/Anything to distract from Epstein files? Trump admin reportedly agrees to disclose alleged alien secrets at US bases

Donald Trump has reportedly allowed the release of all information linked to secret UFO facilities in the United States, such as Area 51. This pertains to all such places that are rumoured to be hiding bodies of aliens, and where alleged sightings of unidentified spacecraft have been made. US Congressman Eric Burlison of Missouri had requested the president to grant him access to secure locations, which are tied to UFOs and secret government projects. He told the ALN Podcast that he has been permitted to visit these places, which could be hiding archives and other material linked to these "extra-terrestrial" visitors. Several people have told Congress at hearings that the government has known about alien visits for decades and has covered up everything about them. They say there are alien spacecraft and even dead bodies of these space visitors at particular places in the US. The congressional oversight committee has been investigating these claims linked to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs). Burlinson is a member of this committee.

The congressman has in the past claimed that alien-human hybrids are living on Earth today, and Trump has been briefed about them. He says the president also knows about UFOs recovered by the military since the 1940s and kept at these secret facilities. There have been reports in the past weeks that the White House is preparing to release information on everything linked to aliens on Earth. Burlinson said, "The White House has told the DoD to make it happen. The extent at which they've been involved is literally just saying to the Department of Defense that 'we're backing his request. Do what you can to make it happen."'

Where are the places where alien bodies and spacecraft could be hiding?

The Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR), where the infamous Area 51 exists, is the most well-known place often linked to aliens. It is primarily a classified United States Air Force (USAF) facility where top-secret weapons and aircraft are tested. People have often reported seeing strange objects in the air hovering over this place, making it one of the most talked-about places linked to aliens. Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland, the Atlantic Undersea Testing and Evaluation Center (AUTEC) in the Bahamas, and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio are the other places where alleged extraterrestrial activities have been reported.

Why this story matters - Covering up Epstein Files noise?



This green light to release all information about aliens comes at a time when not just the US, but the entire world is shocked to learn about the horrible details in the Epstein Files. Trump has also been named in the files, with extreme allegations being made that he auctioned off young girls at Mar-a-Lago. A victim in the papers also claimed that he killed his newborn baby. Many more high-profile names have been revealed in the new Epstein papers, including Bill Gates, Bill Clinton and Elon Musk. The timing of this announcement on alien facilities clashes with the rage over the gory details in the Epstein Papers.

