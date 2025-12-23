/British space scientist is sure alien life will be discovered by THIS year: 'Why would it just...'

Most of 2025 was filled with alien talk, UFOs, UAPs, whether or not extraterrestrials exist out in the universe or not, and they could someday visit us. With 3I/ATLAS, the third interstellar object visiting us, the chatter grew louder as some scientists theorised that it is on such a perfect path that it is possible it could be an "alien spaceship". Now, a top space scientist in Britain has joined in, declaring that she is "absolutely convinced" that aliens exist in the universe. She has also given a timeline for their discovery, saying they will be found within the next 50 years, Daily Mail reported. Dame Maggie Aderin–Pocock, from University College London's Department of Physics and Astronomy, says humans will find life on another planet by 2075.

One thing that almost every other scientist agrees on is that whenever an alien species is discovered, it would be technologically superior to us. This is what Dame Maggie also says, adding that they would be much older than us. She told the publication that around 200 billion galaxies are believed to be present in the universe. With these odds, Earth cannot be the only place where ingredients for life are present. "I'm absolutely convinced that there's life out there, because with so many stars, so many planets, why would it just occur here?" she said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Exoplanets in the universe

The scientist put forward the Drake equation, which states that the sheer number of galaxies in the universe shows that we are not alone. The Milky Way alone has over 300 billion stars, all of them like our Sun, some even bigger. Astronomers have discovered thousands of planets orbiting stars outside our solar system. NASA alone has confirmed at least 6,000 exoplanets.

Earth-like planet with signs of life