/Lara Trump says Donald Trump played 'coy' when asked about aliens, has a speech prepared

Lara Trump, Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, has claimed that the president has a speech prepared for the day he addresses the discovery of alien life. The 43-year-old was speaking on the New York Post’s Pod Force One podcast, where she stated that her father-in-law was being "really coy" when she and Eric (her husband) asked him if he knew something about extraterrestrials. On the podcast, Lara was asked about former President Barack Obama's admission about aliens in a recent interview. Talking to podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen, Obama seemingly confirmed the existence of extraterrestrials. But he changed his stance the next day, stressing that he saw “no evidence" of aliens as president. Host Miranda Devine asked Lara if Trump is preparing to make an announcement on aliens. "Do you think that he’s about to make an announcement about UFOs, because President Obama was just on a podcast talking about how he believes in UFOs and hinting that he saw something when he was president?” the host asked.

“What’s kind of funny is we’ve kind of asked my father-in-law about this cause we’re like, ‘Well, what do you know?'” Lara said. She said that Trump “played a little coy” when she and Eric inquired about the possibility of extraterrestrial life. “Eric and I were like, ‘Oh my gosh, he won’t even fully tell us, maybe there’s more to it,’” she said. Lara then went on to admit that she had heard that her father-in-law even has a speech prepared. “I have just heard kind of around that he’s actually said, my father-in-law has actually said it, that there is some speech that he has, that I guess at the right time...I don’t know what the right time is...that he is going to break out and talk about, and it has to do with maybe some sort of extraterrestrial life, so to speak,” Lara added.

Claims of alien bodies and spacecraft at secret facilities

There have been reports that Trump is gearing up to make an announcement on extraterrestrial life and objects that have been gathered over the years. A few days ago, he reportedly permitted the release of all information on secret UFO facilities in the United States, such as Area 51. US Congressman Eric Burlison of Missouri had sought permission from the president to visit these secure locations tied to UFOs and secret government projects. Over the years, many whistleblowers have confessed that the US is hiding bodies of aliens who visited Earth, and the wreckage of their spacecraft. However, all governments have rubbished these claims.

