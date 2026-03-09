/Man in charge of classified space weapons program who knew all about America's UFO secrets is missing

A retired Air Force major general, considered an expert on UFOs, has been missing since February 28. An investigative journalist has warned that William Neil McCasland's disappearance is a "grave national security crisis". He left his Albuquerque, New Mexico, home on Saturday and has not been heard of ever since. McCasland did not take his cellphone with him and walked out of the home. The FBI has also gotten involved in the matter and has launched a search operation, The New York Post reported. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert to locate him. The notice adds that law enforcement officials are concerned for his safety because of his medical issues. What has concerned others is the fact that he is rumoured to be in on most of the information that the US holds on extraterrestrials. He is an Air Force retiree who was assigned to the research wing at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Journalist Ross Coulthart said on his “Reality Check” podcast that the role had McCasland working on classified space weapons programs.

Gen. Neil McCasland knew about alien information

The US government is said to be hiding pieces of extraterrestrial vehicles at this base near Dayton, Ohio, that were collected from Roswell in New Mexico, a famous UFO hotspot. “The fact that Gen. Neil McCasland has disappeared off the face of the earth is a grave national security crisis for the United States of America. This is a man with some of the most sensitive secrets of the United States in his head," Coulthart said. His disappearance comes at a time when President Donald Trump has announced that all information gathered on alien visits to Earth will be released in the coming days. As per the order, the Pentagon will disclose anything related to "alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs)."

Notably, this is the second time a suspicious event has happened since Trump's announcement. Last month, Black Vault, an archive containing declassified US government files on UFOS, was wiped clean overnight. The vault is an online location that anyone can access. It contains files on alien discoveries and conspiracy theories over the last 80 years gathered by ufologist John Greenewald Jr. He said that nearly 3.8 million files were removed from the database on February 20. They contained military base reports and witness testimonies on aliens. The website hosting provider told him that the files were deleted and were not corrupted. Since he had backed up all the data, everything was restored.