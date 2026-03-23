/The Mondaloy mystery: Two aerospace experts with ties to 'special projects' go missing, triggering security concerns

Two high-level US defence scientists with ties to advanced aerospace technology and UFOs have vanished in recent months. Retired General William Neil McCasland, 68, and NASA aerospace engineer Monica Jacinto Reza, 60, were professionally linked through "Mondaloy," a high-performance nickel-based futuristic superalloy metal for rocket engines. While Reza developed it, McCasland oversaw her work. Both have been described as "avid hikers" and went missing while allegedly hiking. McCasland left his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on February 27 and was last spotted near Quail Run Court NE in Albuquerque without his phone. McCasland is also believed to have ties with secret UFO programs at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. Both scientists had ties to space-age technology, triggering speculation that they possibly feared for their lives. According to Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett, who spoke to Daily Mail, their disappearance is concerning, especially since three other scientists were found dead in the last few months.

Classified space weapons programs and extraterrestrial debris

All of them were linked to theories about extraterrestrial spacecraft in some way. They worked in the fields of chemical biology, nuclear fusion and astrophysics. Burchett calls McCasland's disappearance "a major national security issue", claiming he was privy to America's nuclear secrets and also worked with recovered UFO technology. Earlier, Journalist Ross Coulthart had also talked about him on his “Reality Check” podcast, where he claimed that McCasland worked on classified space weapons programs at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The site is rumoured to hold extraterrestrial debris from the 1947 Roswell UFO crash. Burchett also confirmed that Reza was working on special metals used to power missiles and rocket technology.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Three scientists have died in the last three months

McCasland became popular when he was named in the 2016 Podesta emails that WikiLeaks released, calling him someone with "first-hand knowledge" of UFOs (UAPs) and crash retrieval programs. The other three scientists found dead or murdered include physicist Nuno Loureiro, astrophysicist Carl Grillmair and assistant director of chemical biology at Novartis Jason Thomas. Loureiro's work was centred on plasma physics and was reportedly very close to revolutionising the energy sector with a clean power source. He was killed at his home in the Boston suburb on December 15, 2025, by his former classmate Claudio Neves Valente.