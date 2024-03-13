Paul Alexander, who lived in an iron lung for 70 years, dies at 78

Texan man, Paul Alexander, who endured a staggering seven decades confined to an iron lung following his childhood survival of polio, passed away at the age of 78, as announced by his family.

On Monday (March 11), Philip Alexander, Paul's brother, shared the somber news on Facebook without specifying the cause of death.

Also read: Employees at US wildlife centre wear red fox masks to take care of abandoned kit

In a poignant reflection posted on Tuesday, Philip expressed the profound honor of being a part of Paul's remarkable life.

Acknowledging Paul's widespread impact, Philip noted that his brother had touched and inspired millions of people, emphasizing the sincerity of this sentiment.

Paul Alexander's journey with the iron lung began at the tender age of six in 1952, a consequence of contracting polio, a once-deadly disease that annually paralysed tens of thousands of children. The iron lung, a full-body metal cylinder, utilised pressure to facilitate air intake for breathing.

Despite the physical challenges posed by the iron lung, Paul managed to achieve extraordinary milestones in life. He successfully graduated from law school, passed the bar, and pursued a career in law. Additionally, Paul explored all continents, demonstrating his resilience and adventurous spirit.

Philip fondly recalled Paul's charismatic presence, describing him as someone who effortlessly commanded attention. A lover of life's pleasures, Paul had a penchant for good food, wine, engaging conversations, learning, and laughter, as playfully highlighted by his brother.

Tragically, Paul Alexander contracted COVID-19 in February, leading to his hospitalisation. The illness left him in a weakened and dehydrated state, as revealed by a spokesperson on TikTok, where Paul had amassed a substantial following of over 300,000 individuals.