Passenger tries to open aircraft's emergency door. This is what happened next
Story highlights
In a mid-air incident, chaos erupted aboard an IndiGo flight travelling from Guwahati to Agartala as a 41-year-old passenger attempted to open the aircraft's emergency door.
The individual involved was allegedly intoxicated at the time, intensifying the already tense situation, as reported by the Free Press Journal.
A video capturing the incident went viral on social media platforms. The footage showed crew members and fellow passengers grappling with the incapacitated man who appeared to have lost consciousness.
Faced with this challenging situation, a male crew member held and escorted the passenger, while a female crew member urged other passengers to clear the path.
Watch the video here:
Quick thinking and unity prevailed on Indigo flight 6E-457 today! 🙌 While preparing for landing at MBB ARP, a passenger named Biswajit Debnath (41) attempted to open the door mid-flight. 👀 Kudos to fellow passengers for their swift response, ensuring everyone's safety. ✈️👏… pic.twitter.com/WfsKHYu7JK— Tejinder Singh Sodhi 🇮🇳 (@TejinderSsodhi) September 21, 2023
Upon landing at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala, the airport police took the man into custody.
Similar incident unfolds on Chennai bound flight
In a similar incident, a passenger on an IndiGo flight travelling from Delhi to Chennai attempted to open the emergency door before take-off. The incident occurred on flight 6E 6341 at Delhi airport on Tuesday night (September 19).
The airline acknowledged the occurrence and emphasised that the safety of passengers remained intact throughout the incident. Notably, a comparable event had transpired a few months ago on another IndiGo flight originating from Hyderabad and bound for the national capital, Delhi. In that previous case as well, the disruptive passenger was handed over to security personnel upon landing at the Delhi airport.
