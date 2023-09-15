India’s IndiGo likely to launch project to track pilot fatigue: Report 

India's leading airline, IndiGo, is set to embark on a pilot project aimed at evaluating and managing pilot fatigue using smartwatches, as revealed in an internal memo obtained by Reuters. The airline intends to appoint a consultant to enhance its fatigue risk management procedures, reflecting a commitment to pilot well-being and safety.

Pilots will have the opportunity to volunteer for the trials, which will employ a fatigue management tool developed by Thales. The data collected during these trials will be analysed anonymously. Reuters cited Ashim Mittra, the head of IndiGo’s flight operations department, who shared the information in the memo addressed to all pilots.

Reuters quoted Mittra explaining, “IndiGo will test Thales’ fatigue management tool to assess pilot alertness levels over the next few months. Once completed, we will collectively evaluate the efficacy and accuracy of the data.”

This development follows a recent incident in which an IndiGo pilot fell unconscious and died at the boarding gate before his scheduled flight. The incident led to complaints from some Indian pilots, who expressed concerns about being pushed to their limits by airlines, despite adhering to duty time guidelines.

According to Mittra’s memo, integrating a consultant into IndiGo's operations will be crucial to developing a reliable fatigue risk management system in the upcoming months. Additionally, it will allow the airline to design specialised techniques to efficiently reduce fatigue.

Meanwhile, India's aviation regulator is conducting a review of pilot fatigue data collected through spot checks and airline surveillance to determine if changes are needed in flight duty time regulations or fatigue management protocols.

The trial will concentrate on specific flight patterns utilising on-ground devices at four airports, including Delhi and Mumbai, according to the memo. Additionally, smartwatches and cameras will be used voluntarily to monitor fatigue levels on different flights routes and planes.

IndiGo has been collaborating with Thales on the development of this fatigue management tool, which utilises real-time data, historical information, and predictive analysis, surpassing traditional scheduling methods.

Mittra emphasised that the trial would not replace the airline's existing fatigue risk management process, and pilots would still be required to report fatigue based on self-assessment.

