A couple in the United States shared how ordering a meal at a McDonald's drive-thru instead ended up with them holding three bags of cash. Residents of Hermitage in Tennessee, the couple went to the food outlet and ordered their regular choice of food. ABC13News reported that when they opened their bags, they were shocked to find wads of cash.

Greg and Stacye Terry were handed the regular brown bags in 2013 by the person serving at the window. They took them and drove away. But, after they opened the bags, they saw three clear plastic bags. They took them out and saw that they were filled with money. CBS News Channel 5 reported that they contained thousands of dollars in cash.

“You are not going to believe this…”

There had been a terrible mix-up at the outlet when they were handed the bags. The money was earnings for the previous day and was supposed to be deposited in the bank. It was packed and kept in a McDonald's bag along with the food orders. The person who served Greg and Stacye mistakenly handed them the one with the cash.

When Greg opened the bag, he said to Stacye, "You are not going to believe this".

When the staff member noticed the mistake, they ran after their truck all the way to their house. Thankfully, it wasn't a long chase as they lived only a few minutes away from the outlet. When the employee told them about the money that was meant to be deposited in the bank, the couple promptly returned the money.

Stacye said, "The second that he said it was their deposit, my first thing was, let's get in the truck and take it back. There is no other way to have it. I couldn't live with myself."

McDonald's outlet owner thanked the couple

The McDonald's outlet owner and operator, Phil Gray, heaved a sigh of relief upon getting the money back and thanked the couple. "We are grateful for this customer and the action they took upon realising our error," Gray said. He added, it was good to be "part of a community with the values that were evidenced by this person's actions."

In another similar incident, a woman named Joann Oliver, of Georgia, bought a sandwich from KFC. She soon realised that one of the plastic bags contained money. She called non-emergency services and returned the money. A total of $543 was in it, the day's collection.