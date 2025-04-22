The craze of grabbing eyeballs on social media leads people to do strange things. In the UK, an NHS pathology worker stripped inside a hospital mortuary, clicked a photo and posted it on her OnlyFans page. Moreover, the picture isn't recent but was taken during the pandemic. The shocking incident has triggered an investigation by hospital officials into the matter.

Amelie, from Witham, Essex, told The Sun that she created her profile on OnlyFans after being pushed by her friends. The 44-year-old posed in her underwear in a morgue's waiting room during the time COVID-19 was devastating the world.

She told the publication that she made the profile and took the picture because "You only have one life." Amelie says she shut down her profile a few years back, effectively removing the photo from the internet. However, the photo resurfaced after she reactivated the account.

Amelie now finds herself in the eye of a storm after posing in barely anything in the morgue of the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Mid and South NHS Foundation Trust have started an investigation, and slammed Amelie for the act, saying there are "strict codes of practice" in its mortuaries.

Amelie originally is from Spain and received her qualification as a mortician in Spain in 2012.

The Sun reported that she has been working with the NHS for seven years and has conducted thousands of autopsies. She also performed autopsies on 39 Vietnamese migrants found dead in the back of a truck.

Hospital staff call out her brazen act for OnlyFans

Her colleagues are aghast at seeing her behave in such a brazen manner. In her defence, Amelie claimed that she took that picture when she "first opened the account" after "someone pushed" her to do it.

After the hospital officials were made aware of Amelie's photo, they reached out to her in February and called her to talk about it. She was informed that a contractor had been hired to investigate her.

Notably, Amelie has engaged in such behaviour at the morgue previously as well. The Sun reported that she posted videos of her working out in the morgue on TikTok and was warned about them.

Amelie's OnlyFans profile describes her as a "sultry Spanish enchantress who's just embarked on a thrilling journey with OnlyFans at the fabulous age of 40".