A vintage bed once allegedly owned by former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been put for sale on eBay — and could be yours for just under £1000 (or best offer).

True piece of history

Described by the seller as "a true piece of history," the floral-upholstered lounger, as per the item description, features a distinctive curved design and "luxurious tufted upholstery."

But while it may not come with a Downing Street seal of authenticity, the seller claims it is "perfect for collectors or anyone looking for a standout piece with a fascinating story".

The seller hasn't revealed when Johnson owned the bed or how it came into their possession. They have listed the item as "Pre-owned" with "some signs of cosmetic wear," but "fully operational."

The bed is listed for a bargain price of £975.72 (around $1300) or best offer, but the buyers will have to pick up the "truly remarkable and historical item" from North West London.

'Disgraced' PM Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson, the former PM of Britain (2019-22), has taken an exit from frontline politics. As per a Mirror UK report, the 'disgraced' former PM has recently focused on a newspaper column and paid speaking gigs.

In July 2022, he stepped down from his position as the leader of the Conservative Party. The Tory leader resigned after a string of scandals, including his dismal handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the exodus of his supporters.

Last week, he made headlines after being bitten by an ostrich during a safari park visit. A video of the incident was caught on video by his wife Carrie and posted online.