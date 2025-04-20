Elon Musk is "pure evil" claims a Tesla whistleblower. Former Tesla employee and engineer Cristina Balan claims that she was fired by US President Donald Trump's advisor after raising safety concerns regarding Tesla cars.

Musk a 'vindictive monster'

Balan, as per a Mirror UK report, wants to take Musk to court. She claims that she had expressed worries about an alleged design flaw that could affect the Tesla car's braking, but was kicked out over it.

She once worked on the Tesla Model S, said she was forced to resign in 2014 after alerting Musk about a design flaw involving curling floor mats under the pedals, which she feared could impact braking.

On Thursday (Apr 17), a California court revived her defamation lawsuit against Tesla, which had previously been dismissed.

"He is pure evil," Balan told Times Radio. "I started this lawsuit to prove my innocence and to prove how vindictive this monster is".

Balan's safety warnings and Musk's alleged retaliation

Balan said she emailed Musk directly — as he reportedly encouraged employees to do — about serious issues, including "hundreds of defects per car." But instead of action, she said she was pushed out by Tesla's HR and legal teams.

"They forced me to resign. They told me that if I'm not resigning on the spot, they will deport my entire team, because the entire Tesla team, the entire interior team, was backing me up," Balan said.

"Tesla's plan and the legal department's plan was to convince the entire team and myself to close the investigation, the internal investigation that we opened in the company to fix a serious safety issue," she added.

The x-Tesla engineer claimed that "90 per cent" of employees who voiced concerns to Musk "got fired soon after".

Ongoing legal battle

Balan already won a wrongful dismissal case against Tesla. Now, her defamation suit — originally filed in 2019 — has been given a second chance by the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Tesla had accused Balan of using company resources for a "secret project," which would amount to embezzlement if true. Balan denies the charge and maintains her innocence.

Despite the recent court ruling, the case may still be delayed by arbitration due to a contract Balan signed while at Tesla.

Balan, who is in remission from stage-3B breast cancer, said her biggest fear is not getting her day in court.

(With inputs from agencies)