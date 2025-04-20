After Donald Trump's deportation saga, three Indian and two Chinese students in the US have sued the Department of Homeland Security and other immigration officials for “unilaterally terminating the F-1 student status of hundreds, if not thousands, of international students".

'The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed the lawsuit against the Trump administration on behalf of the students before the US District Court in New Hampshire. The lawsuit claimed that the “unilateral and unlawful termination” of the F-1 status of the petitioners had put them out of lawful student status.

The lawsuit alleged that due to Trump's ongoing deportation crackdown, students are not only facing immigration detention and deportation, but also going through “severe financial and academic hardship".

Students alleged that they are facing issues in their academics and are not able to obtain their degrees and work in the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme after graduation.

Who are the students?

Three Indian students: Linkhith Babu Gorrela, Thanuj Kumar Gummadavelli, and Manikanta Pasula are the students are among the petitioners of the lawsuit. Gorrela has claimed in the lawsuit that his graduation date for the master's programme is May 20, and without a valid F-1 student status, he can neither obtain his degree nor participate in the OPT programme.

Gummadavelli and Pasula have just one semester left before they can complete their Master’s degrees, but it now seems uncertain.

Further, two Chinese students, Hangrui Zhang and Haoyang An are among the petitioners who are struggling with similar issues.

(With inputs from agencies)