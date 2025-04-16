A US federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration in the United States from deporting a 21-year-old undergraduate Indian whose student visa was cancelled. Krish Lal Isserdasani, a student of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, has been pursuing a bachelor's degree in computer engineering with an F-1 student visa since 2021. F1 visa is issued to international students who are attending an academic programme or English Language Program at a US college or university.

Advertisment

News agency PTI reported that his court documents revealed that Isserdasani is now in the final semester of his senior year, with less than 30 days remaining until an expected graduation on May 10, 2025. On April 4, 2025, the University of Wisconsin-Madison's International Student Services (ISS) office informed Isserdasani by email that his Student and Exchange Visitor System (SEVIS) record had been terminated. According to the email, his authorisation to remain in the United States ends on May 2, 2025, before completing his final semester and graduating on May 10.

Read More | Why Indian students in Trump's US facing deportation: 'Drunk driving, shoplifting, speeding'

Indian student's appeal in court

Advertisment

As per PTI, Isserdasani acknowledged that he was arrested on November 22, 2024, after he and his friends got into a verbal argument with another group while walking home late at night from a bar. Although Isserdasani was arrested for disorderly conduct, the District Attorney declined to pursue charges after reviewing the case. As a result, Isserdasani never had to appear in court and believed the matter was completely resolved with no possible immigration consequences, adding that aside from this encounter, Isserdasani has had no other interactions with law enforcement.

Read More | Why did Trump administration arrest pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil? What we know

The court papers state that Isserdasani received no communication from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the university, or the State Department regarding any revocation of his visa. He was given no warning, no opportunity to explain or defend himself, and no chance to correct any potential misunderstanding before his F-1 student visa record was terminated in SEVIS, as per PTI report.

Advertisment

The court papers also elaborated on the psychological impact of the termination on Isserdasani. The document said that he is so afraid to leave his apartment for fear of being apprehended at any moment.

Read More | Columbia pro-Palestine activist arrested after arriving at immigration office for US citizenship interview: Who is he

'First national victories for international student'

District Judge William Conley said in an order that Isserdasani's motion for a temporary restraining order is granted. The court will hold a preliminary injunction hearing in the case on April 28.

Madison attorney Shabnam Lotfi said that the order is believed to be one of the first national victories for international student visa holders whose records were terminated. About 1,300 students nationwide have seen their SEVIS records terminated abruptly. The targeting of foreign nationals affiliated with prestigious American universities comes amid the Trump administration's larger immigration crackdown. Recently, Columbia University's Mohsen Mahdawi, Mahmoud Khalil and Tufts University's Rumeysa Ozturk were detained and faes deportation.



Read More | Columbia University student, permanent US resident, sues Trump administration for trying to deport her

(With inputs from agencies)