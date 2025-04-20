Minnesota Governor and former VP candidate Tim Walz's daughter, Hope has come under fire from Trump supporters for appearing to compare Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who the trump administration 'mistakenly deported' to El Salvador, to Jesus ahead of Easter Sunday.

In a video shared on social media and gone viral now, the 24-year-old said that if Jesus ‘were alive today’, President Donald Trump would deport him too.

"If Jesus were alive today and in the United States, this administration would have already taken him and removed him from this country without due process," Hope said in the video adding that the Trump admin would have linked Jesus to the MS-13 gang, too.

Urging people to speak about the deportation issue she further said, "Some people don't want to talk about that. It truly is baffling how clear and laid out everything is and there is still people standing by it. I believe in the good of people and like humanity, humans, you know...deep down at our core, like we care about each other... but that's really being tested. Because how anyone is okay with this is terrifying to me."

Tim Walz's daughter appears to compare alleged MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Jesus, says Trump would have deported Jesus for being a gang member.



I see the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.



pic.twitter.com/zxjXJmlwFb — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 19, 2025

Row surrounding Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was 'mistakenly deported' to El Salvador by the Donald Trump administration but White House is now unwilling to bring him back, claiming he is an MS-13 gang member.

Trump Corroborated his claim Friday saying that the 29-year-old's knuckles with Ms-13 tattooed on them proved he is a gang member, though it was later told to be fake. He also brought up a 2019 complaint about him beating his wife.

"This is the hand of the man that the Democrats feel should be brought back to the United States, because he is such "a fine and innocent person", Trump posted.