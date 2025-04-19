Tech mogul Elon Musk on Saturday (Apr 19) reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media post, saying that it was an honour to speak with the Indian leader. Musk also confirmed his much-awaited visit to India. Tesla owner's comments came a day after PM Modi spoke to him and talked about various issues, including technology and innovation.

In a post, PM Modi wrote spoke with Musk and "talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year".

"We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains," PM Modi added.

While reposting PM Modi's message, Musk wrote, "It was an honor to speak with PM Modi. I am looking forward to visiting India later this year!"

Earlier this year, when PM Modi paid a visit to the US, he discussed a wide range of topics with billionaire Musk, who was accompanied by his three children - X, Strider and Azure. Musk gifted PM Modi a Starship hexagonal heatshield tile during the meeting.

It was an honor to speak with PM Modi.



I am looking forward to visiting India later this year! https://t.co/TYUp6w5Gys — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2025

The recent phone call came as Tesla gears up to enter the Indian market with its electric vehicles. As per reports, the sales are expected to begin in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore by the third quarter of 2025. The company has already initiated homologation for the Model Y and Model 3 in India.

Tesla plans to launch the Model S and Model 3 in India, with estimated prices starting at Rs. 70.00 Lakh. The Model Y facelift has also been spotted testing in India.

Why did X sue Indian government?

Last month, Musk's social media platform X filed a lawsuit against the Indian government over its use of takedown orders to request social media content be removed.

India regularly ranks among the top five countries globally for the number of requests made by a government to remove social media content.

The case centres around the government’s use of a key legal provision to issue blocking orders, which X alleges bypasses existing safeguards.

"According to X, this provision... is being misused to create an unlawful parallel mechanism for blocking information," Indian legal news website Bar and Bench had reported.