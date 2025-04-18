PM Modi meets Dawoodi Bohra delegation, community leaders extend support for Waqf Amendment Act

1/8
Dawoodi Bohra delegation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday
A delegation of Dawoodi Bohras met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express their gratefulness to him for the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which has accommodated some of their key demands.
Dawoodi Bohra delegation expressed gratitude for enacting Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025
Dawoodi Bohra community called it a long-pending demand of theirs
Dawoodi Bohras are a Muslim community primarily from West India
Dawoodi Bohra community traces its heritage to the Fatimid Imams, direct descendants of the Prophet Muhammad, in Egypt
The community reposed faith in PM Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'
Dawoodi Bohra delegation was accompanied by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju
