India News

PM Modi meets Dawoodi Bohra delegation, community leaders extend support for Waqf Amendment Act

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

A Dawoodi Bohra delegation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed their gratitude for the recently enacted Waqf Amendment Act, calling it a long-pending demand of the community.

Photograph: (X/ Narendra Modi)
A delegation of Dawoodi Bohras met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express their gratefulness to him for the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which has accommodated some of their key demands.

Dawoodi Bohras are a Muslim community primarily from West India
Dawoodi Bohras are a Muslim community primarily from West India

Dawoodi Bohra community traces its heritage to the Fatimid Imams, direct descendants of the Prophet Muhammad, in Egypt
Dawoodi Bohra community traces its heritage to the Fatimid Imams, direct descendants of the Prophet Muhammad, in Egypt

The community reposed faith in PM Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'
The community reposed faith in PM Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'

Dawoodi Bohra delegation was accompanied by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju
Dawoodi Bohra delegation was accompanied by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju

PM Modi posted on X that he had a wonderful meeting with members of Dawoodi Bohra community

