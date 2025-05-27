A man used ChatGPT to score free meals from McDonald's, stating that it has helped him earn nearly 100 of them. All you need are some receipts and the internet, so file a complaint using a complaint generated by ChatGPT. He claims on a podcast that it doesn't harm anyone, but people disagree. In fact, every feedback affects a worker and the store.

Gage, co-host of All Things The Podcast, revealed on air that he used the hack to get corporate vouchers, which he used to get free food. A video showed him talking about it in 2024, in which he talks about stealing receipts off tables. People aren't amused by his practice, slamming him for affecting someone's reviews that can ultimately affect their earnings and even cost them their job.

Explaining how it worked, Gage said that McDonald's asks customers for feedback. “They’ve plastered posters up everywhere saying, ‘Please fill in the survey and put highly satisfied,’” he said.

Gage explained how the scam works to his listeners on the podcast. He said anyone who wants to scam McDonald's needs to get their hands on some receipts, which they can find on "tills or tables."

Use the receipts’ unique codes to access McDonald’s feedback surveys. Fill them out and write "highly dissatisfied." Gage says he then used a ChatGPT prompt to have the AI tool create a complaint under 1,200 words. "Write about a time that I had a horrible experience at McDonald’s where I ordered a Big Mac and make it under 1,200 characters," he says.

If it doesn't look bad enough, make it worse manually, he told his listeners.

Copy the response and send it across in an email. "Within 12 hours, a representative will send you an email with one, two, or three or four meal vouchers completely for free," he said.

People slammed him for scoring free meals

Social media users said that doing this affects stores and can cost people their jobs. One user commented, “It does harm everyone who works in the restaurant. Each receipt is time-stamped and also has someone’s name on it. Not to mention that score is factored into your overall score for the restaurant and will affect your bonuses for the whole management staff."