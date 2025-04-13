ChatGPT has been the source of both controversy and entertainment in recent days. March saw the internet go crazy over the Ghibli art trend with people turning their photos into Studio Ghibli — a renowned Japanese animation studio, known for its visually stunning and emotionally resonant films — style images.

The trend, which went viral across the globe and saw people post hundreds of thousands of Ghibli art replicas, also became a source of controversy. Experts and Ghibli fans alike questioned the ethical ramifications of using AI to replicate art that takes months, if not years, to create. The Japanese studio is famous for hand-drawing each frame,, which is then animated into the movies we all enjoy and love.

Now, there's a new trend in town, and it's called "Barbiecore".

What is the Barbiecore ChatGPT trend?

Barbiecore of the AI action figure trend has taken the internet by storm. Users are scrambling to make action figures of themselves and their favourite celebrities.

The trend has people feed a prompt, along with a detailed prompt to the AI chatbot, to generate what their own plastic sleeve packed action figure would look like. The figurines, in true 80s fashion, boast a title, realistic plastic packaging and customised accessories.

Here's how you can be part of the trend

The process is pretty straightforward. Here's how you can turn yourself into an action figure.

1. Open ChatGPT

For this, you can use ChatGPT's desktop version or the mobile app. For now, you can even make the action figure using the free version.

2. Upload a high-resolution image

Upload to ChatGPT a good-quality photo of yourself or the person you want to turn into an action figure. Full-body pictures work the best.

3. The prompt

To create the doll, you now need to specify in detail what you want. You can be as specific as you want about the packaging, accessories, box colour, etc.

4. Prompt example

Draw an action figure toy/Barbie doll of the person in this photo. The figure should be full figure and displayed in it original blister pack packaging. On top of the box is the name of the toy, "add name" with "headline" across a single line of text. In the blister pack packaging, next to the figure, display the toy's accessories (guitar, pets, tools of your trade, whatever you want).

If you use the prompt, remember to add your specifications in place of the text in brackets.

5. Review and adjust your action figure

Once ChatGPT comes up with your custom action figure, you can ask it to make changes. For example, if you want a different hairstyle or want to customise the accessories some more, this is when you tell ChatGPT.

6. Download and flaunt your personalised action figure

Lastly, just download your action figure and share it with your friends and family.