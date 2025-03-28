After the internet found that ChatGPT can create Studio Ghibli inspired images, a massive trend started. People were seen creating images mimicking the iconic animation style.

Advertisment

But going with the trend did not go well for the White House as after it shared a Ghibli-style meme of convicted drug dealer Virginia Basora-Gonzalez. The post on the social media platform X was in response of a previous post that said “Virginia Basora-Gonzalez, a previously deported alien felon convicted of fentanyl trafficking, was arrested by @ICEgov in Philadelphia after illegally reentering the U.S."

Also read: 'Cute or sinister?' Little child crawls through White House fence, netizens react, 'Is that Elon's kid?'

The AI generated image showed Basora-Gonzalez crying with tears while a police officer was arresting her. She was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in Pennsylvania for possessing over 40 grams of fentanyl and aiding and abetting. Later on, she was pleaded guilty to the charges and received a sentence of 12 months and one day in prison. But she was reported to the Dominican Republic in October 2020, just before the completion of the sentence.

Advertisment

But on March 7, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was came to know that she had returned to the US. This led to her arrest in North Philadelphia.

Also read: Jab We Met in Ghibli world! ChatGPT reimagines Bollywood in stunning Studio Ghibli inspired artwork

Advertisment

'Utterly tasteless beyond all conception'

But the idea of the White House of sharing the AI generated image did not please netizens as one of the internet users said, “This is horrible leadership. I’m on board with strict borders. But mocking them? This is embarrassing and shameful."

Also read: Copyright questions loom as ChatGPT's Ghibli-style images go viral

Meanwhile, another said, “This is not sending the message you think it’s sending."

"This is utterly tasteless beyond all conception. America, is this what your country stands for these days?" another user wrote on X.

Also read: Cannes 2024: Studio Ghibli creates history as it recieves honorary Palme d'Or

“I get she’s a fentanyl dealer and that’s bad, but why even post this?" asked another.

(With inputs from agencies)