As in the past several people have tried to climb the White House fence, this time it was a small child, seen crawling through the fencing and trying to enter the White House on Wednesday (March 26).

After seeing the small child trying to crawl his way inside the White House, the Secret Service personnel quickly went there and picked up the child.

The video went viral on social media, as the child was seen playing with his beard.

A kid squeezed through the fence on the north lawn of the White House. Secret Service has retrieved him and brought him back to his parents. pic.twitter.com/42jpG1tF5w — Tyler Smith (@tyler5mith) March 26, 2025

As shown in the video, a security officer was seen carrying the child in a blue hooded sweatshirt across the lawn before giving the child to another officer.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said that the incident occurred near the North Lawn at approximately 6:30 pm, shortly after US President Donald Trump made an announcement regarding proposed auto tariffs from the Oval Office.

"Officers quickly reunited the child with their parents without incident," Guglielmi stated in a social media post.

Netizens started to mock about the incident, as one of the users commented, "Is that Elon's kid? If so, it's cool; that's his dad's house."

Another user commented, "lol, that's one way to visit the white house. Wonder what he wanted to see."

The third user joked that the child was there to interview for the highchair cabinet position.

However, such similar incidents have happened in the past too, but what makes it different is that this time it was a little child who was trying to cross the White House perimeter.

Last month, a video went viral, showing a man wearing a black outfit getting stuck while climbing the security fencing outside the White House.

A tourist filmed the man as he charged towards the fence on the South Grounds on February 3 and started climbing to the top.

Witnesses said they heard the man say “fu** it” before he tried to climb over.

However, the climber got stuck as he reached the spikes at the top and then started to back up and climb back down. But, he was eventually swarmed by agents.

