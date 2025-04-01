Internet's latest trend is the iconic Studio Ghibli style and users are busy transforming their images into Ghibli-style portrait using AI. However, OpenAI’s image generator, which is a part of the ChatGPT-4.0 release, is only available to ChatGPT Plus users who pay a monthly subscription.

But there’s good news for free users as there are other tools available online that can be used to create Ghibli images, without any subscription.

AI tools like ChatGPT for Ghibli art

As the world goes crazy over this trend, here are other AI tools that can be used for changing ordinary photos into hand-drawn images similar to Miyazaki’s anime masterpieces:

Grok

Grok is a free platform that enables users to transform their photos into Studio Ghibli-style portraits.

By uploading an image and entering a proper prompt, the tool generates a stylised version that can be saved or shared.

To use Grok, visit its website or app and ensure that Grok 3 is the active model.



Click here for Grok

Fotor

Fotor is a free platform for transforming images into Studio Ghibli-style artwork.

It provides multiple style options like "Ghibli Style," "Ghibli Style 1," and "Ghibli Style 2".

It also features AI-powered photo editing tools for further enhancement.



Click here for Fotor

Hugging Face

Studio Ghibli-style artwork can be generated on Hugging Face using specialised prompts like "studio_ghibli_anime_style".

The model was developed by IShallRiseAgain, tailored for generating artwork in the style of Studio Ghibli animations.

insMind

insMind converts photos into Studio Ghibli-style artwork through its free AI filter.

It captures the Ghibli’s aesthetic, producing visuals with rich colors and soft textures.

Users can apply the filter to create anime-inspired portraits.



Click here to for insMinf



Getimg.ai

Getimg.ai transform text prompts into breathtaking Studio Ghibli-inspired images.

It can also apply the Ghibli style to photos uploaded.

It offers both text-to-image and image-to-image features.

Click here for Getimg.ai

How to create Ghibli-style images on ChatGPT?

Visit the ChatGPT website or app.

Upload your desired photo by clicking the '+' icon.

Enter a detailed prompt instructing how to transform the image into a Studio Ghibli-style artwork.

AI will process the request



Hayao Miyazaki and his Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli is a legendary Japanese animation studio based in Koganei, Tokyo. It was founded by animators and directors Miyazaki Hayao and Takahata Isao and producer Suzuki Toshio in 1985. Their animation style is distinguished by the intricate detailing of its human figures, along with soft pastel palettes. Though this trend has brought Miyazaki’s art to the mainstream, some also claim that it is an insult to his art form. Ghibli Studio is known for breathtaking films like Spirited Away, My Neighbour Totoro, and Howl's Moving Castle.

A clip from NHK documentary series NHK Special: Hayao Miyazaki — The One Who Never Ends has gone viral, where Miyazaki was seen addressing a group of students who had proposed a machine that would create animation. He said, “I am utterly disgusted. If you really want to make creepy stuff you can go ahead and do it. I would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all. I strongly feel this is an insult to life itself.”