A woman who was repeatedly told by ChatGPT to call an ambulance after she revealed some of her symptoms to the AI chatbot just for fun says agreeing to it saved her life. She ended up at the hospital, where the doctors told her, "You wouldn’t have woken up" if she had gone to sleep. Natallia Tarrien lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, and was eight months pregnant when the scare happened.

Doctors usually tell you to avoid Googling your symptoms. But turns out, AI might be a better option. At least, according to one woman's story.

In an Instagram post, she shared that one day she was on ChatGPT and asked the AI bot, “Why does my jaw feel tight.” It asked Tarrien to check her blood pressure. Even though she didn't feel it was "serious", she checked her BP.

"It was high — really high. I thought it would go down…but it only kept climbing," she wrote.

She told the chatbot about her rising blood pressure, and it insisted she “Call an ambulance. Now."

Thankfully, Tarrien listened to ChatGPT, and by the time she got to the hospital, it had reached 200/146. She was eight months pregnant, and the doctors told her they would have to deliver the baby "immediately."

Tarrien gave birth to a baby boy but continued to face elevated blood pressure levels for the next five days. She shared that while she and her baby are fine now, the doctor's words still ring in her ears.

"If you had gone to sleep..."

The doctor told Tarrien, “If you had gone to sleep that night… you wouldn’t have woken up.”

She now owes her life to Chat GPT and is happy that she listened to it. "Thank you, ChatGPT. You saved two lives."

In another post, she shared that the blood pressure led her to lose her vision for some time. This happened two days after the delivery. "Everything was a blur. I could still see maybe 30%."

The doctors decided to conduct an MRI to rule out swelling in the brain. Tarrien was shattered as she was not allowed to meet her baby. Fortunately, the MRI showed no swelling, and her vision returned gradually.