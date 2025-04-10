Ghibli-style art days on the internet have gone and now action-figure images have gone viral on social media. The latest feature on ChatGPT allows users to generate action figures with the help of a prompt. Studio Ghibli-style art took the internet by storm and now action-figure images have filled the online space. Celebrities are also posting their images using ChatGPT. However, the free version of ChatGPT allows only three chances in a day to use this feature.

Advertisment

Also Read: ChatGPT reimagines Bollywood in stunning Studio Ghibli inspired artwork

Also Read: OpenAI chief urges people to stop generating Studio Ghibli images followed by ChatGPT outage

Advertisment

Reportedly, it started with the AI Barbie Box challenge that swept TikTok and Instagram, where social media users transformed themselves into Barbie.

Here's what it is and how it can be generated?

Advertisment

The ChatGPT action figure prompt allows users to turn their images into action figures using the ChatGPT 4o model. Action figures are miniature dolls used in movies like Marvel and DC. 

On ChatGPT, a simple prompt converts the user into an action figure.

Also Read: Copyright questions loom as ChatGPT's Ghibli-style images go viral

To create an action figure:

  • Open ChatGPT website or application
  • Upload your image and write the prompt, 
  • "Use this photo of me to create an action figure of myself in a blister pack, in the style like a premium collectible toy"
  • Add header with the text ‘[ACTION FIGURE NAME]’ in large letters 
  • Add subheading‘[SUBHEADING]’ below it
  • Include accessories in compartments to the side of the figure: [LIST OF ACCESSORIES].”

Also Read: Studio Ghibli-style images: AI tools other than ChatGPT to transform your photos for free