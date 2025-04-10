Ghibli-style art days on the internet have gone and now action-figure images have gone viral on social media. The latest feature on ChatGPT allows users to generate action figures with the help of a prompt. Studio Ghibli-style art took the internet by storm and now action-figure images have filled the online space. Celebrities are also posting their images using ChatGPT. However, the free version of ChatGPT allows only three chances in a day to use this feature.

Reportedly, it started with the AI Barbie Box challenge that swept TikTok and Instagram, where social media users transformed themselves into Barbie.

I always wanted to be a Barbie, check out my new Barbie AI ⭐️

Here's what it is and how it can be generated?

The ChatGPT action figure prompt allows users to turn their images into action figures using the ChatGPT 4o model. Action figures are miniature dolls used in movies like Marvel and DC.

It's wild what you can create with the #chatgpt4o image model 🤯🖼️



Now you can turn YOURSELF into a custom action figure fully personalized with your vibe and tools. Total game changer 🔥

On ChatGPT, a simple prompt converts the user into an action figure.

To create an action figure:

Open ChatGPT website or application

Upload your image and write the prompt,

"Use this photo of me to create an action figure of myself in a blister pack, in the style like a premium collectible toy"

Add header with the text ‘[ACTION FIGURE NAME]’ in large letters

Add subheading‘[SUBHEADING]’ below it

Include accessories in compartments to the side of the figure: [LIST OF ACCESSORIES]."



INSTRUCTIONS FOR MAKING YOUR OWN ACTION FIGURE ON CHAT GPT:



attach an image using the prompt below and replace "NAME" and "1,2,3"



A stylized plastic action figure of the character in the photo with the same exact features as…

