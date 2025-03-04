An Indian woman studying in South Korea thought of sharing her daily interactions with the cab driver. She shared a bizarre conversation that got the internet rolling. What seemed like a usual day for Piyusha Patil, a video content creator, put her followers in a tizzy.

The cabbie casually asked her where she was from. "India," she responded. Strangely or funnily, the driver had no clue about what she was saying. "Indonesia?," he enquired. To give a little tour around the Indian subcontinent, she said it's the country neighbouring Pakistan. Still no luck. She added it's to the south of China. He is still wondering where this country could be.

"What is the population?" he asked again. She is prompt in saying it's the most populated country. He is now surprised, for there is a country with more people than there are in China. He was on point with the population of China; he said, "China's population is literally 1.3 billion." "Yes, India has 1.4 billion people," she responded.

It was nothing less than a eureka moment for the driver who did not know India and now knows that it's the most populated nation. Either he is living under a rock or is just a bad geography student.

Soon after she posted the video, her comment section was flooded. One user asked, "Was he faking it, or did he really didn't know about India? I mean, its just hard to believe."

While another person wrote, "Taxi uncles are always interested in immigrants. They turn out to be offensive or respectful. My friends have had a wide variety of experiences, from harassment to praising..."