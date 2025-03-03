US-based firm Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost scripts history becomes the second private moon lander to make a soft-landing on the lunar surface. The company was carrying science and technology equipment to the lunar surface as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. As the touchdown was complete the craft captured first images from Mare Crisium, a unique landing site.

Advertisment

"Would you look at that view! #BlueGhost captured its first image on the Moon that embodies everything this bold, unstoppable Firefly team has worked so hard for over the last 3+ years. And we’re just getting started!," a tweet by the US firm revealed

According to the company's website, Blue Ghost is tasked to supply data, power and thermal resources for payload missions for around 2 months.

Would you look at that view! #BlueGhost captured its first image on the Moon that embodies everything this bold, unstoppable Firefly team has worked so hard for over the last 3+ years. And we’re just getting started! Find out what's next for #BGM1 https://t.co/oEJhJu7KHx pic.twitter.com/NsdljgQOpu — Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) March 2, 2025

Advertisment

Also Read: '2.5 million light-years away': NASA's Hubble Space Telescope discovers 36 dwarf galaxies orbiting Andromeda

Why is the landing site unique?

Advertisment

The landing site, Mare Crisium, was created after being impacted by an asteroid. 3 billion years ago, it was created by volcanic eruptions that flooded the basin with basaltic lava. This unique site will help 'gather critical data about the moon’s regolith, geophysical characteristics, and the interaction of solar wind and Earth’s magnetic field.'

1st private spacecraft to land on moon

The first private spacecraft to make a successful landing on the moon was Intuitive Machines' Odysseus. The landing took place on February 22, but the craft landed on the slop of a crater which later led to its collapse. Some landing gear was damaged and ultimately toppled, making it a short-lived mission.

They are currently working on another mission that is to land Athena, another spacecraft on the southern lunar surface. The mission announcement could come in less than a week's time.

Also Read: 'Game changer': NASA to launch SPHEREx Telescope on March 4

About the team

Over 700 employees of the US-based firm FireFly worked relentlessly to make this feat a success. The company highlighted, 'These Ghost Riders are forging a highway to the Moon by enabling regular lunar access, advancing lunar research, and laying the groundwork for humans to have a lasting lunar presence.'