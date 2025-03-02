'Game changer': NASA to launch SPHEREx Telescope on March 4
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA's SPHEREx space telescope is scheduled to launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on 4 March from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The telescope will enter Earth's orbit to conduct a full-sky survey.
SPHEREx will scan the entire sky multiple times over the next two years, collecting data in more than 100 infrared wavelengths. Scientists expect this to provide insights into the universe’s structure, interstellar dust distribution, and the presence of essential molecules for life.
A primary objective is to identify the locations of key organic molecules, including water, within molecular clouds where stars and planets form. The telescope's infrared capabilities will help detect these compounds in regions that are otherwise difficult to observe.
The telescope aims to study the physics behind cosmic inflation—the rapid expansion of the universe that occurred moments after the Big Bang. By mapping over 450 million galaxies in three dimensions, SPHEREx will help trace early cosmic structures.
SPHEREx will also examine interstellar dust, which affects astronomical observations. While often considered an obstruction, the dust holds valuable information about cosmic processes. The mission will analyse its composition and distribution across the universe.
The data from SPHEREx will contribute to understanding how water and other essential elements transfer from interstellar clouds to planetary systems. This could refine predictions about the emergence of habitable planets.
With its ability to survey the entire sky, SPHEREx will observe previously unexplored regions of the universe. Scientists anticipate that these findings will enhance existing knowledge and provide new areas for future research.
