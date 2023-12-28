Male passenger praised for not giving up his seat for pregnant lady on a flight, here's why

In a recent incident, a man was praised for not swapping his seats with a pregnant woman on a flight. The incident came to light on Reddit when the man was travelling to meet his family for the holidays, and shared his story that got an unusual response.

The story was shared on one of the Reddit forums named AITA, short for “Am I The A**hole?”. The traveller with username u/michaeldonelly, said that he have some medical condition for which he has to use the loo regularly, and keeping that in mind, he booked a seat close to the lavatory and also paid extra for it.

But on the flight, one pregnant lady asked her to swap his seat with her, to which he refused. Later when he narrated this incident to his family, they said that the man did wrong and should have exchanged his sea with her. But the man had her own argument about the situation, which he shared on the Reddit forum. Here’s how people reacted to it.

‘What a moron’ for thinking that the man will give his seat to her

“I was flying by myself on a 5+ hour flight to visit family over the holidays. I specifically booked and paid extra for an aisle seat in the second-to-last row because I have medical issues that sometimes require quick access to the bathroom”, explained the man on the Reddit post.

The Reddit post soon caught the attention of the audience with more than 15,000 upvotes. Most of the comments on the post agree with the man for taking a stand for himself and praise him for not giving up his seat as he pre-booked it at his convenience.

One person commented on the post that the woman should have booked a seat for herself before going on the flight.

“She should have booked another seat she wanted herself or not gone on the flight. Seems she just assumed she wouldn't have to pay for it since some sucker was going to move. The flight attendants are at fault for not meditating. At some point they should have told her to go back to her seat”, reads the comment.

Another user wrote, “I can’t believe she thought this would work. What a moron.”

In other comments, one lady also defended the man’s act saying that “every passenger has equal opportunity to pre-book seats based on their needs and preferences”.