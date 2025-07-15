/Jeffrey Epstein conspiracy theories: Secret FBI vault, 300 GB data, ‘400-page client list’, we haven't seen the last of it yet

Epstein files client list issue: The lack of any significantly new information in the recent releases related to Jeffrey Epstein has only added to the intrigue about the sex offender who died in an apparent suicide in a New York jail cell in 2019. The US Justice Department's recent memo insisting that there is ‘no client list’ kept by the late financier is resurrecting conspiracy theories about the Epstein case.

Critics of the Trump administration had called the February 2025 release of redacted material a disappointing publicity stunt. The redactions were purportedly for protecting the identities of the victims, many of whom were underage. There has been much talk about a ‘phase 2’ release of more material, but suddenly, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, led by Kash Patel, seems not too keen.

The lack of a clear timeline is contributing to the conspiracy theories, much of it on social media. People like Elon Musk, the friend-turned-critic of Trump and his administration, are adding new dimensions to the conspiracy theories, practically every week.

'400-page client list': The top Epstein conspiracy theory

It was Pam Bondi, the US attorney general, who stirred a hornet's nest by claiming initially that there was a ‘client list’ and “tens of thousands” of videos linked to the Epstein sex abuse, prostitution and trafficking cases. But the DoJ memo and FBI chief Patel contradicted it, leading to questions about their credibility and intent.

There are claims on social media about the existence of the ‘client list’, running into more than 400 pages.

The theory is that Epstein used this client list to blackmail people who allegedly took part in his sex trafficking activities.

In its memo this month, the Justice Department said no such list exists, contradicting Bondi’s claim of having reviewed such a list..

Even politicians from Trump's own Republican party, such as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rogan O’Handley, attacked it as a ‘shameful coverup to protect heinous elites.’

Epstein conspiracy theories: The secret FBI vault

Another recurring claim is about a secret ‘public vault’ containing evidence material on the Epstein case. Some 12,000 pages of material in text, as well as audio, video, and forensic data are stored in a secure vault in Manhattan’s Jacob K Javits Federal Building, according to the claims, which are not verified or confirmed by any official sources.

Even if the information in this so-called vault is released, much of it would still be heavily redacted. It is not clear if all material has been made public, as Bondi has talked bout ‘thousands of pages’ withheld by the FBI’s New York field office and mentioned ‘tens of thousands’ of videos.

Epstein conspiracy theories: Where is the 300 GB of data gone?

The memo issued by the Justice Department earlier this month said searches on properties linked to Epstein uncovered ‘300 gigabytes of data’, and physical evidence.

This naturally led to the question: if there's 300 GB of data, where are the files?

Why are they not being made public?

'Murder cover-up': Epstein prison cell video stokes more conspiracy theories

Epstein, who at various points in his life had met Bill Clinton, Britain's Prince Andrew, and Donald Trump before he was US president, has been the subject of conspiracy theories since his 2019 prison cell death while awaiting trial for a host of crimes, including sex trafficking.

This month, the justice department released nearly 11 hours of CCTV footage from outside his prison cell ahead of Epstein's death on 10 August 2019. But soon, online sleuths found out that the footage was not raw as claimed, and had been edited multiple times, with some crucial moments possibly removed from the camera feed.

Soon after Epstein was found dead at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, conspiracy theorists had speculated that he was murdered to silence him about high-profile individuals involved in his sex crimes.

The alleged editing of the CCTV footage only intensified these theories.

Epstein's autopsy had recorded broken neck bones. This then led to questions as to whether Epstein died of strangulation or hanging, since such signs could be a result of both.



Epstein conspiracy theories: Accusations of protecting the elites

Social media is awash with theories that the heavy redaction of material and the lack of any incriminating stuff against the rich or the famous people who knew Epstein pointed to ‘elite protection.’

They say that the potentially incriminating files are locked in a vault controlled by a ‘black hat group’ within the FBI.

Musk claimed in June in a since-deleted post that Trump himself appeared in the unreleased files.

‘Epstein was an intelligence agent’: A wild conspiracy theory

One of the wildest speculations is that Epstein was involved with the US intelligence, either as a foreign or domestic agent. The claim is that Epstein's crimes were shielded by the US intelligence agency CIA or the Israeli spy agency Mossad. This was put forth as a question at an official briefing, which Pondi dismissed.

Information suppression theories on Epstein case files

Interestingly, the lack of any new revelations in the ‘phase 1’ release of material in February this year and the Justice Department memo earlier this month is leading to criticism from Trump's own camp.

Key figures in the MAGA movement like Laura Loomer and Alex Jones slammed Bondi and FBI's Patel and Dan Bongino, claiming that they were part of a conspiracy to suppress information.



Epstein case is being politicised via these conspiracy theories

From what has been reported so far, the Epstein files include flight logs, contact lists, evidence catalogues, court documents, and possibly video and audio. More than 11,000 pages are in the FBI vault, out of which 4,553 pages were released in 2024.

With people like Musk using the Epstein case to attack Trump, the sex trafficking case has assumed political significance.

Supporters of MAGA, Trump's Make America Great Again Movement, who were expecting more government transparency, are disappointed in the slow or redacted nature of revelations on the Epstein case.