/'Back to prison...he’s in...': Elon Musk makes BIG claims about Steve Bannon, slams Trump for saying 'nobody cares about' Epstein files

Tech giant Elon Musk criticised United States President Donald Trump and asked him to release the Epstein Files once again. Musk, who had previously said that no one would trust the US president if he didn't release the Epstein Files, has now said that “it is a very big deal and this matter won't die down. He also revealed that Trump's former aide Steve Bannon is in the Epstein files. The Tesla boss questioned the system, saying that if the government has videos of abuse of thousands of children, then why are their abusers still not facing charges? His remarks come after Trump spoke in favour of US Attorney General Pam Bondi and said that ”no one cares about Epstein Files."

“Seriously. He said ‘Epstein’ half a dozen times while telling everyone to stop talking about Epstein. Just release the files as promised,” Musk wrote, replying to a user questioning the lack of transparency around the case. He added, "This is a very big deal. What the hell kind of system are we living in if thousands of kids were abused, the government has videos of the abusers and yet none of the abusers are even facing charges!?" In yet another post, he said that people commenting on Trump's Truth Social post about the release of the Epstein Files is very unusual and this matter is not going away.

What are Epstein Files?

The Epstein files are a collection of legal documents, court records, and investigative materials connected to Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier accused of operating a sex trafficking ring involving underage girls. These files have drawn international attention due to Epstein’s links to high-profile figures in politics, business, and entertainment. A major part of the Epstein files comes from court cases, a defamation lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most outspoken accusers. In early 2024, hundreds of pages of these court documents were unsealed, revealing names, emails, and testimonies involving powerful individuals, however, large portions remain sealed or redacted. Jeffrey Epstein died under controversial circumstances in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019.

Trump-Musk breakup

The breakup in the bromance of Donald Trump and Elon Musk came days after the tech billionaire exited DOGE after serving the Trump administration in his second term and backing the US President throughout his election campaign, not only as his biggest ally but also as the biggest donor. The public fallout took an ugly turn when Musk claimed that Trump's name is in the ‘Epstein Files.’ A furious Trump called him ‘crazy’ and said that he is upset because of the ‘EV mandate.’ Musk went on to state that the POTUS would not win the election without him - a claim that the US president dismissed. Things cooled down between the two after Musk deleted the Epstein files tweet and apologised for his statements, saying that he “went too far.” Trump, in a reconciliation of sorts, said that he wishes the tech giant well.