/CD marked 'girl pics nude', thousands of videos, flight log, masseuse list: What is in Epstein Files?

The Jeffrey Epstein ghost is haunting America again. This time, it is the so-called Epstien Files, containing material and evidence that could potentially incriminate some high-level figures, has become a political flashpoint once again. President Donald Trump publicly admonished a journalist who asked a question about it. FBI director Kash Patel, who had promised to unseal all documents related to the late convicted sex trafficker and financier, seems to have downplayed what's there in the material. Pam Bondi, the US attorney general, had earlier indicated that there's a lot more material in the Epstien files. While the phase 1 tranche was released as promised by the Trump administration in February, it hardly contained anything new.

What is there in the material that's yet to be released? Based on reports, the contents of Epstein files could run into more than 10,000 pages and thousands of hours of video footage, including child sex abuse material. Here is what we know:

What's in the Epstein Files?

The Epstein files refer to a variety of material: Documents, evidence collected from Epestien's estate and court records. Together, these tell the story of his sexual exploitation of more than 250 girls, mostly underage at the time, in states across the US- mainly New York and Florida - and an offshore private island.

There is a political furore over the Trump administration's apparent reluctance to release the entire material. They include:

Flight logs of the ‘Lolita Express’

Epstein, who was the hedge fund manager to some of the most high-profile businesspeople, had a private jet, nicknamed ‘Lolita Express’. The flight logs of this plane is a crucial piece of evidence. Some of the logs are alerady out, partly discussed during the prosecution of Epstein's former companion Ghislaine Maxwell. Some high profile indiviuals are known to have travelled in that plane, but much of it is redacetd to protect victims' identities.

The 'Black Book' containing possible client list

Epstein is described in court documents as having facilitated sex for high-profile individuals with girls, often underage. His address book, a redacted version of which was released in February, contained several prominent individuals' names. Epstein moved in the top circles of finance, business, politics and entertainment, so it is natural for him to have several contacts in the Black Book. But it would be presumptuous to think that all of them were the clients of his sex trafficking network.

‘Evidence list’ of things collected during the raids of Epstein's properties

The evidence list is a catalogue containing what was collected by investigators from Epstein's properties, mainly in New York and his private island located in the US Virgin Islands. The US Little Saint James - also called 'Epstein Island' and 'Pedophile Island'- was the location to which Epstein used to fly his clients and underage girls for sexual encounters, according to court documents. Investigators raided the island after Epstein died in a New York Prison cell.

The evidence list runs into only three pages. But some of the descriptions are shocking and hint at what could still be hidden from public view. The listed items included a CD marked 'girl pics nude book 4,' massage tables, photo albums including one marked 'photo album of girl and Epstein', copper handcuffs, a whip, recording devices, computers, hard drives, and memory sticks. Some $17,115 in cash was recovered in a bag during a raid in 2008, when Epstein was in jail in a trafficking case, which he managed to get out of.

This evidence list was released in February, but not all the contents within the list.

Masseuse List in Epstein Files

The Phase 1 material released by the US Justice Department in February contained a masseuse list. It is mostly redacted, possibly because the masseuses were underage at the time.

Court documents in the Epstein Files

The various court documents that form part of the Epstein Files include material on the 2008 case in Florida, in which Epstein escaped with a minor sentence after pleading guilty to child prostitution charges. The other court documents include the 2019 federal sex trafficking charges and lawsuits filed against Epstein and Maxwell. The most high-profile among these is the suit filed by Virginia Giuffre against Maxwell and Briain's Prince Andrew. The court documents include allegations of abuse and victim depositions.

‘Thousands of ’ videos and photos in Epstein Files

Probably the massive piece of evidence that will never come to light is the reported ‘tens of thousands’ of videos and photos, whose existence is doubted. Some of it could contain child sex abuse material. A court document from 2023 said that such content was found at Epstein’s estate. But indictments against Epstein do not mention these. US Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed earlier this year that the videos exist, while FBI chief Kash Patel has since downplayed it.

Surveillance footage of Epstein Files

The Justice Department this month released nearly 11 hours of CCTV footage from Epstein’s cell the night before his death. DoJ claimed it was raw footage, but digital forensic analysts said it had been edited using Adobe Premiere Pro, and pointed out that a minute of footage around midnight was missing.