LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /DoJ & FBI deny claims Epstein kept a client list | Trump defends administration calling it 'perfect'
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 24:00 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 24:00 IST
DoJ & FBI deny claims Epstein kept a client list | Trump defends administration calling it 'perfect'
Videos Jul 14, 2025, 24:00 IST

DoJ & FBI deny claims Epstein kept a client list | Trump defends administration calling it 'perfect'

Media reports reveal growing friction between the Justice Department and FBI over missing Epstein files, with key officials clashing and threats of resignation surfacing amid controversy.

Trending Topics

trending videos