Published: Jul 14, 2025, 18:14 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 18:14 IST
Videos Jul 14, 2025, 18:14 IST
Trump speaks to Dan Bongino amid reports of FBI deputy director’s possible exit over Epstein Files
U.S. President Donald Trump stated he spoke with commentator Dan Bongino following reports that a deputy FBI director might resign over fallout related to the Epstein files. The development has stirred speculation around internal tensions within the bureau as pressure mounts over transparency and accountability.