/Human hunt for intelligent alien life could help us outlive all the stars, scientist says

Israeli-American physicist Avi Loeb says that if humans encounter technologically superior aliens and manage to befriend them, we can live as a species in the cosmos longer than the stars in the universe. Loeb is known for his strong views on extraterrestrial life. He believes that there is life outside the solar system. In a big push forward, Loeb started the Galileo Project, whose main principle is that "humans can no longer ignore the possible existence of Extraterrestrial Technological Civilisations (ETCs), and that science should not dogmatically reject potential extraterrestrial explanations because of social stigma or cultural preferences." Loeb recently wrote in his blog post that finding alien life can help humans outlive the stars, whose maximum lifespan is a few trillion years. The Harvard professor believes the cosmos holds several experiences that humans have yet to have on Earth. This is one way humans can benefit from befriending an alien civilisation. Also Read: Latest update on 3I/ATLAS: Interstellar comet is getting brighter

Why should humans search for aliens?

"Finding extraterrestrial siblings would inspire us to reach out beyond the limited experiences we have had so far on our home planet. There are richer opportunities in our cosmic street than available at home," Loeb wrote. He added that an advanced alien race might have even managed to create their own artificial star, and it could help them survive the "cosmic winter", a time in space when all the stars will fizzle out. He said that humans could "join a camping site of intelligent beings around an artificial source of heat", which would "allow humanity to survive the future cosmic winter for potentially more than ten trillion years, the longest lifespan of stars." Also Read: 'Wake-up call for humanity’: Scientist wants 3I/ATLAS to be alien spaceship — Here’s why

Could interstellar comet 3I/Atlas be alien craft?

Loeb is hopeful of the existence of alien life that has outpaced humans in the field of technology, so much so that they can even undertake interstellar trips. In this context, Loeb has also claimed that 3I/Atlas, the interstellar object racing towards the inner solar system, could be a spaceship sent by an advanced alien civilisation to examine Earth and other planets. He points out several anomalies in 3I/Atlas, which hint that it is not a natural cosmic object. Its trajectory, the light it generates, the speed at which it is travelling, the unexpected brightness and the absence of a cometary tail in earlier pictures, presented a different picture. All of the traits exhibited by 3I/Atlas in these areas went against those of a regular comet. Loeb even thinks that this "mothership" could be coming to seed the planets with probes.

Meanwhile, scientists are planning on taking a better look at 3I/Atlas when it comes near Mars on October 3. The CaSSIS camera on ESA’s Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) and the Mars Express’s High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) will be used to study the interstellar object. The HiRISE camera onboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and China's Tianwen-1 mission to Mars can also capture images of 3I/Atlas.

When will alien comet 3I/Atlas come near Earth

Interstellar object 3I/ATLAS won't come near Earth and will remain at a distance of 269 million km from our planet. Its closest approach to Earth will happen on December 19, 2025. The object travelling at a staggering speed of 60,000 km/second will do a flyby of Mars on October 3 and reach perihelion, that is, come closest to the Sun, on 29 October 2025. It is expected to fly away and out of the solar system without ever returning.