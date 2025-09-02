LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /What is 3I/ATLAS up to? NASA detects sinister anomaly in interstellar object in precovery data

What is 3I/ATLAS up to? NASA detects sinister anomaly in interstellar object in precovery data

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Sep 02, 2025, 15:55 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 15:55 IST

Interstellar object 3I/ATLAS unexpectedly brightened up even before it was officially observed. NASA's TESS spotted it in May, two months before Atlas. Within a month, its brightness shot up five times. Scientists say this is not common with comets. Could this be another anomaly?

Interstellar object 3I/ATLAS is behaving in an unexpected manner
1 / 8
(Photograph: NASA/ Hubble/ UCLA)

Interstellar object 3I/ATLAS is behaving in an unexpected manner

Scientists have noticed something strange about 3I/ATLAS. The interstellar object has become extremely bright, beyond the parameters of the laws of the universe. This revelation was made by NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) after it detected the object in May, two months before it was officially imaged by Atlas.

3I/ATLAS was deemed to be from outer space after Atlas captured it
2 / 8
(Photograph: NASA)

3I/ATLAS was deemed to be from outer space after Atlas captured it

After Atlas captured the interstellar object travelling at 221,000 km/hr through the solar system in July, they could not believe what they were seeing. Its trajectory showed it wasn't from the solar system and was a visitor from outside. However, this was not the first time 3I/ATLAS was seen. They just didn't know about it.

3I/ATLAS was seen by NASA's TESS on May 7
3 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

3I/ATLAS was seen by NASA's TESS on May 7

While combing through data from other telescopes to see for past traces of 3I/ATLAS, they came across TESS's observations from May. New images of 3I/ATLAS, dating back to May 7, have been revealed by TESS. The discovery also uncovered something sinister.

3I/ATLAS showed new anomaly - It became extremely bright, an abnormal thing for comets
4 / 8
(Photograph: NASA)

3I/ATLAS showed new anomaly - It became extremely bright, an abnormal thing for comets

This data shows that between May 7 and June 3, 3I/ATLAS suddenly became five times brighter. This should not have happened, as per cosmic rules. Scientists say that they expect the object to brighten as it comes nearer, but based on the distance it had travelled in this period, the brightness should have gone up by only 1.5 times.

Vera Rubin Observatory in Chile had also seen 3I/ATLAS
5 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Vera Rubin Observatory in Chile had also seen 3I/ATLAS

TESS came into the picture because 10 days before the ATLAS asteroid warning system observed 3I/ATLAS on July 1, astronomers noticed that the Vera Rubin Observatory in Chile had detected it 10 days earlier. So they started seeing historical data from other telescopes.

3I/atlas precovery let scientists learn more about the interstellar object
6 / 8
(Photograph: Representative image/ NASA)

3I/atlas precovery let scientists learn more about the interstellar object

They found that TESS had detected the interstellar object long before it was officially discovered. Researchers stacked multiple photos of the object to make it bright enough to be easily detectable. When they went back by almost two months, the "precovery" allowed for a better estimate of 3I/ATLAS's orbit.

3I/ATLAS showed an abnormality - If it is a comet, then this should not have happened
7 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)

3I/ATLAS showed an abnormality - If it is a comet, then this should not have happened

This confirmed that 3I/ATLAS had come from outside our solar system. They also noticed there was a sudden and rapid increase in its brightness at a distance six times greater than the Earth's distance from the Sun. This was not normal for a comet. But some think that the object is big and rotating, leading it to present this way.

Harvard scientist Avi Loeb claims 3I/ATLAS is not a comet but alien technology
8 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Harvard scientist Avi Loeb claims 3I/ATLAS is not a comet but alien technology

This is another one of many anomalies noticed about the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS. Harvard scientist Avi Loeb has already pointed to several features of the object to claim that it is not a naturally occurring object, but a piece of alien technology that could be coming to attack Earth.

Trending Photo

What is 3I/ATLAS up to? NASA detects sinister anomaly in interstellar object in precovery data
8

What is 3I/ATLAS up to? NASA detects sinister anomaly in interstellar object in precovery data

From Isak to Ekitike: 5 biggest Premier League transfers of summer 2025
5

From Isak to Ekitike: 5 biggest Premier League transfers of summer 2025

Can fighter jets land on moving ships without runways?
6

Can fighter jets land on moving ships without runways?

What if a fighter jet raced a Formula 1 car on ice?
7

What if a fighter jet raced a Formula 1 car on ice?

Why fighter jets can't fire weapons backwards?
7

Why fighter jets can't fire weapons backwards?