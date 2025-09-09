/Everything we know about interstellar object 3I/Atlas: Size, speed, origin, arrival, and alien speculations explained

Interstellar object 3I/Atlas has been intriguing astronomers and scientists across the world ever since it was discovered in July this year. It is only the third visitor from outer space, after 'Oumuamua, that showed up in 2017, and 2I/Borisov, that paid us a visit in 2019. It will be weeks before 3I/Atlas reaches perihelion and closes in on Earth (not by much). But there is so much that has already been written and said about the interstellar visitor. This is because of the strange characteristics that it has been revealing. Besides, Harvard scientist Avi Loeb has raised concerns that it could possibly be an alien spaceship sent by an advanced civilisation to probe the solar system and the planets. Here are all the exciting details about 3I/Atlas and everything we know about it till now.