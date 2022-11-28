'Gaslighting' is Merriam-Webster dictionary's word of the year 2022. Here's what it means

We are living in an age of misinformation. The sources of information are many, but the trustworthy ones are few. In this day and age of "fake news", "conspiracy theories", "deepfakes" and "trolls", the Merriam-Webster word of the year 2022 is "gaslighting".

The word is by no means new, but this year saw an ever-increasing interest in it, with over 1740 per cent increase in instances of people looking for its meaning.

What does 'Gaslighting' mean?

As per Merriam-Webster, there are two definitions of the word, but both of them have to do everything with disorientation, mistrust, manipulation and selfish motives.

One way to describe it is an "act or practice of grossly misleading someone, especially for one’s own advantage."

Another definition describes gaslighting as the "psychological manipulation of a person usually over an extended period of time that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories and typically leads to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, the uncertainty of one's emotional or mental stability, and a dependency on the perpetrator".

As per Psychology Today, "The “I’m sorry you feel that way” approach, along with avoiding an argument in lieu of admitting fault, is good old-fashioned gaslighting".

When was the word coined?

The origin story of gaslighting is interesting, to say the least. In 1938 British novelist and playwright Patrick Hamilton wrote a play, that tells the story of a dysfunctional couple.

It is a dark tale of "a marriage based on deceit and trickery", in which the husband Jack Manningham tries to steal from his wife Bella, resorting to antics that escalate to the point of driving her insane.

His mysterious activities in the attic cause the house's lights to dim. When Bella mentions the strange phenomenon, Jack insists that the lights are not dimming. the repeated denial makes Bella doubt her sanity.

This sinister story titled 'Gas Light' gave birth to many play and movie adaptations and the word "Gaslighting".

What are some examples of gaslighting?

Generally, the word is used in the context of romantic relationships that have inklings of psychological manipulation and resulting trauma.

However, as the word gains popularity, it is making appearances in other areas too.

"Medical gaslighting" has been used to describe doctors who inappropriately, unfairly dismiss patients' concerns.

The word gaslighting may be "in" right now, but remember, it remains a serious psychological manipulation that can make its victim suffer distress at a level where their self-worth suffers and they're "second-guessing everything".

If this article resonates with you and you think that you may be a victim of gaslighting, seek professional help; talking to a therapist can help you unravel and deal with the trauma.

