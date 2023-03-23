Gang arrested for castrating people and broadcasting it live on 'eunuch maker' website

The Metropolitan police in Britain on Thursday produced an individual and his eight accomplices in court for allegedly castrating other people and broadcasting the video on a website called 'eunuch maker'.

Marius Theodore Gustavson, 45, the lynchpin, originally hailing from Norway was arrested on Wednesday in London. Gustavson's gang reportedly operated in London, Scotland and South Wales. They recorded the entire 'castration' process on their cameras and later broadcast it on the website, charging money from subscribers for viewing the content.

Gustavson has been charged with five counts of 'Grievous Bodily Harm' (GBH). He is also being tried for producing and distributing an inappropriate image of a child and possessing criminal property.

Documents submitted to Westminster Magistrates Court suggest that Gustavson has had his own leg, penis and nipple amputated. He attended the court hearing sitting in a wheelchair.

While Peter Wates, Ion Ciucur, David Carruthers, Janus Atkin and Ashley Williams are accused of conspiring to perpetrate GBH, Jacob Crimi-Appleby, Nathaniel Arnold and Damien Byrnes have been charged with one count of GBH.

All the charged men are said to be part of a subculture where people undergo extreme body modifications, including the removal of penises and testicles.

According to the police, the said voyeuristic activities took place between 2016 and 2022, relating to 13 victims which earned Gustavson & Co. almost £200,000. For the time being, all nine have been granted bail and asked to appear at the Old Bailey next month. None of the accused are yet to enter a plea to any of the charges.

Meanwhile, the Met Police added released a statement urging, "anyone who has had similar experiences to seek medical advice from their local sexual health clinic or GP".

(With inputs from agencies)