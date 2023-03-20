One arrested after Khalistani extremists vandalise Indian High Commission in UK

A man has been arrested in connection with the Khalistani vandalization that took place at the Indian high commission in London on Sunday, British media reported quoting Metropolitan police spokesperson.

UK High Commissioner in Delhi condemned the incident in a strongly worded statement and also called for taking stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

An investigation has been launched by Met. UK media while quoting a Met spokesperson said, “An investigation was launched, and one male was arrested nearby a short time later on suspicion of violent disorder. Inquiries continue.”

The violent incident that took place on Sunday witnessed gathering of many Khalistani extremists outside the High Commission vandalising the premises.

Soon, the internet was set ablaze with the videos of the incident circulating widely on social media platforms. The video showed Khalistani extremists climbing to the first floor of the High Commission building and chanting anti-India slogans.

“Windows were broken at the high commission building. Two members of security staff sustained injuries. These are believed to be minor; they did not require hospital treatment," the Met spokesperson said.

To contain the tensed situation, the Metropolitan police officers reached the High Commission building in Aldwych, Westminster at about 1.50pm on Sunday. As per reports, two security guards sustained minor injuries. “Officers attended the location. The majority of those present had dispersed prior to the arrival of police," the Met official added.

The incident received widespread condemnation from all blocs. UK High Commisioner to India Alex Ellis wrote, “I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the @HCI_London – totally unacceptable.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also denounced the Sunday act saying, “I condemn the violent disorder and vandalism that took place at the Indian high commission today. There is no place in our city for this kind of behaviour. An investigation has been launched by the Met into today’s events.”

India has always had a constant position on the Khalistan issue. India earlier also raised the Khalistani referendum issue with Canada and called its government to take stringent action against those who continue to pose threats to the Indian diaspora.

