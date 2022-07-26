Caught on cam: Terrifying moment when huge whale landed on a small boat

A terrifying incident was caught on camera when a huge humpback whale landed on a small boat in Massachusetts, United States on Sunday. The shocking footage was posted to social media.

US-based media outlets reported that the boat that had a close encounter with a large whale was anchored off of White Horse Beach in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

In the video, it is seen that all of a sudden, the whale jumped out of the water and crashed onto the boat. Media reports stated that there were no reports of injuries as all passengers were apparently to be at the stern of the boat, which did not capsize.

Watch the video here:

WOW! New video shows a WHALE landing on a small boat off the coast of Plymouth this weekend! More on this wild encounter: https://t.co/D6mggKejRa pic.twitter.com/wqID6Ppn2t — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) July 25, 2022

Ryder Parkhurst, a witness told NBC Boston: "It was insane. The guy was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, that's all. Pops up…bang! Right on the bow of the guy’s boat."

He added, "I just saw the boat go freaking flying, it was crazy. It was nuts. I couldn't believe the thing was still floating."

As quoted by local media outlets, the town said the Plymouth Harbormaster Department had forwarded information about the incident to the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

It has been recommended by the Harbormaster Department to boaters to keep a distance of at least 100 yards from whales to "minimize potential interactions."

Many boats had been out in the area for recreational fishing Sunday. It is understood that bait fish were abundant, apparently, it also attracted the whales to the area.