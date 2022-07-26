WATCH: Terrifying footage shows Great White Shark's fierce attack on the diver's cage

Shocking footage shows a terrifying moment when a huge Great White Shark smashed through the bars of a diver's cage. In the footage, the diver can be seen swimming to safety, saving his life. The footage, which was filed in 2020, was shared as part of Discovery’s Shark Week.

The video is based on Jimi Partington, who is a skilled diver. He climbed into the clear cage while the shark is seen nearby the cage, swimming among a shoal of fish.

Once he climbed, Jimi sees into the clear waters and watches the giant predator. The 16-foot shark got closer and closer on several occasions.

A heart-stopping moment in the video shows the shark smashing into the box all of a sudden. The thurst threw the diver into the sea. Jimi tries to jump back in but he gave up and swam to a nearby boat.

Speaking to CNN, Jeff Kurr producer and director of Discovery's 'Shark Week', said: "I have never seen something this terrifying before in my 32 years on Shark Week and it's also unbelievable that Jimi didn't get a scratch when he was struck by the shark."

He added: "We captured on camera the footage, we thought he was dead when the 16-foot-long shark came near him like that which is unsurvivable." Amazingly, Jimi eventually goes swimming again despite the close call.

Jimi said on Instagram: "It's been three years in the making and I can't wait for you all to see my incredible journey, including the closest I've ever been to a Great White Shark!!

“Thanks again for everyone who helped get me here after all that's happened, all my friends and family have been incredibly supportive and for that I'm so very grateful," he added.

