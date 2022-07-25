Unbelievable! A 100-pound sailfish leaps out of water and stabs woman on boat off Florida coast

Believe it or not, a 100-pound sailfish leapt out of the water and stabbed a woman in the United States. Officials have revealed that a 73-year-old Maryland woman was attacked by sailfish when she was on a fishing boat in Florida. The authorities also said that her companions were trying to reel it.

According to a report from the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the woman was stabbed by the sailfish in the groin area with its pointed bill last Tuesday.

As per the incident report, two men who were on board with the victim noticed that the fish began to charge at the boat when they attempted to make the reel.

ALSO READ | Florida battles a pest that it eradicated in 2021 spending $23 million. Find out what it is

Sailfish are any of the two species of marine fish in the genus Istiophorus, which belong to the family Istiophoridae. They are blue to grey. They have a characteristically large dorsal fin known as the sail and it often stretches the entire length of the back. Another notable characteristic is the elongated rostrum (bill). Sailfish are said to be among the fastest fish species in the ocean.

In the Maryland woman's case, the officials revealed that the fish jumped out of the water and stabbed the woman when she was standing next to the centre console.

ALSO READ | Musk linked to Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife: Who is Nicole Shanahan?

Immediately after the incident, the two men who were present with her put pressure on the wound and met responding officers at Sandsprit Park.

The police said that the woman has been identified as Katherine Perkins and she was flown to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and her present condition is unknown.

As quoted by local media outlets, Perkins told the officials the attack happened too fast to react. No one else was injured.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.