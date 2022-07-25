Musk linked to Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife: Who is Nicole Shanahan?

Tesla chief Elon Musk is once again at the centre of a controversy as reports linked him to Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife Nicole Shanahan.

Shanahan and Bryn had announced their divorce earlier this year over “irreconcilable differences” however a Wall Street Journal report claimed that Shanahan was allegedly involved in an extramarital relationship with the Tesla chief.

Also Read: Musk had affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife?

Musk was quick to dismiss the report declaring it was "total bs" and asserting that Brin was a friend and they recently partied together.

Watch: Twitter vs Musk set for October trial as Twitter lawsuit gets fast-tracked

Shanahan reportedly runs a philanthropic foundation which promotes criminal justice reforms and reproductive rights and was married to Brin for nearly four years.

Shanahan was earlier married to a finance executive. Reports claim Brin and Shanahan were facing problems during the coronavirus shutdown. The couple gave birth to a baby girl in 2018.

She grew up in Oakland and is the daughter of a Chinese immigrant mother.

Shanahan is also a tech entrepreneur and had reportedly started ClearAccessIP which uses artificial intelligence to manage patents. The company was sold two years ago. She holds a law degree and studied at the University of Puget Sound.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.