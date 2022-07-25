Musk had affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife? Tesla chief denies claim

According to reports, Tesla chief Elon Musk had an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife as the couple filed for divorce.

The report which first appeared in the Wall Street Journal was rejected by Musk in a tweet as he declared: "I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."

Also Read: Elon Musk jokes ‘good motivation to hit gym’ after trolls poke fun at shirtless photos

Musk said the report was "total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!"

This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!



I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022 ×

The Tesla chief had allegedly linked up with Brin's wife Nicole Shanahan after breaking up with his former girlfriend Grimes.

Watch: Twitter blames Elon Musk for $270 million loss

A report earlier had claimed Musk had twins with a former Tesla employee. Reports claim Brin has been a close friend of Musk and had invested in Tesla during the 2008 financial crisis.

Musk has been hit the headlines earlier as he put up a proposal to buy Twitter however the social media giant sued the SpaceX boss after he declared that he would no longer buy the company.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.