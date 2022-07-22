Elon Musk jokes ‘good motivation to hit gym’ after trolls poke fun at shirtless photos

People have been relentlessly trolling Elon Musk ever since his bare-chested photos became viral. But the tech mogul has been immune to the mocking and has taken the criticism in a stride. Rather, he has been motivating people to hit the gym, “eat healthier and maybe take my shirt off outside more than once a year".

The shirtless photos, which were obtained by Page Six, nearly broke the internet. According to reports, he was aboard a luxury yacht in Mykonos, Greece, with newlywed friends Ari Emanuel and Sarah Staudinger.

On Thursday, a user tried to defend Musk by taking pot shots at critics who were making fun of his physique.

“According to new CDC guidelines anyone posting a shirtless pick of @elonmusk to make fun of him must also post a shirtless pic of themselves for comparison,” the account said.

But Musk’s response to the tweet won the hearts of everyone.

“Tbh, it’s good motivation to work out, eat healthier & maybe take my shirt off outside more than once a year haha (sic),” he joked.

This is the second time Musk has reacted to the barrage of memes that surfaced post the revelation of his photos.

In his initial reaction to the viral photos, Musk said, “Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often … free the nip!! (already back in the factory btw),”he tweeted.

Nevertheless, it comes at a time when Musk is engaged in a legal battle with Twitter after he decided to tank the $44 billion deal.

This week, Delaware Chancery Court chief judge Kathaleen McCormick approved Twitter’s plea for an expedited trial for the company’s lawsuit. Twitter wants Musk to follow through on the agreement’s original terms by court order.

Moreover, Musk-owned Tesla has sold 75 per cent of its Bitcoin holding, adding $936 million of cash to its balance sheet.

Elon Musk said on a call with analysts that the company sold due to uncertainty as to when Covid shutdowns would lift in China. “This should not be taken as some verdict on Bitcoin,” Musk said. “It’s just that we were concerned about the overall liquidity of the company given the Covid shutdowns in China.”