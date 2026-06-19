/2026-2034 - Time to heal from deep-seated anxieties and end need for external validation

Chiron moves into the zodiac sign Taurus on June 19, bringing a major astrological shift that will last until 2034. This period will hold a mirror to your insecurities and ask you to heal. It will pull out deep-seated anxieties and make you question your self-worth, which many of us tie to material things and our appearance. While all these things will come to the surface, Chiron in Taurus will also push you to fix it and stand tall amid all the insecurities, astrologer Harshada Desai says.

Chiron was a centaur - half human, half horse - in Greek mythology. In space, it is a small body orbiting the Sun in the outer solar system that crosses Saturn and Uranus. Chiron was known as the greatest healer, but carried a wound that he could never heal. He used his pain to gain wisdom and became a mentor to Achilles and Hercules. The body in space also carried the same energy. The "wounded healer" has the ability to bring out buried pain every time it travels through the zodiac signs.

What Chiron does

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Chiron, on its own, can help you realise your deepest inner traumas and get you to do the work necessary to accept and overcome your deepest vulnerabilities, Harshada says. Its transit into Taurus will bring together the elements of the sunsign and Chiron, leading to a chance where you can heal yourself from deep-seated anxieties linked to physical things. Also Read: Astrology has an explanation for why AI has become a mammoth

Chiron with Taurus

Harshada says, "Taurus, or the 2nd house, is an earth sign that governs money, physical security, material possessions, and self-worth." When Chiron enters this place, questions linked to all these things will start coming to the surface. During this period of eight years, "you can expect deeply held anxieties around financial security, body image, and self-worth to rise to the surface. Many people subconsciously tie their value to their salary, appearance, or productivity. This transit is an invitation to separate who you are from what you own or earn. Also Read: Jupiter’s exaltation in Cancer: Time for emotional healing and finding soul's true purpose

You might get the urge to hold onto money, food, and relationships for fear of losing them during this period. But it will not solve anything. Instead, try to actively work towards attaining inner peace. Budget, budgeting, live with structure, and see the inherent value in yourself without tying productivity, status, or monetary values to who you are as a person, Harshada says. The healing begins when you see the value of little things.

Global impact

On the world stage, Chiron's transit into Taurus will trigger urgent conversations around wealth inequality and mental health tied to financial stress. Sustainable living and ties with nature will assume bigger proportions.