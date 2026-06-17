/Astrology has an explanation for why AI has become a mammoth

A major shift is coming globally as Pluto is now firmly embedded in Aquarius and will stay there till 2044. This transition, which started on November 19, 2024, is not ordinary and will reshape how society organises power, knowledge, and human connection. This is one of the most significant astrological shifts of the century. Pluto is moving from the earth-bound Capricorn to the air-driven, technological realm of Aquarius. It moves slowly and so remains in one sign for 11 to 30 years. This leads it to shape entire generations, astrologer Harshada Desai says.

In Roman mythology, Pluto was the god of the underworld, the ruler of everything hidden beneath the surface. It carries that same energy in astrology as well. It is a planet of total transformation and is now moving through the sign of collective power and technology, which will spell massive changes for the world. "It is the planet of death and rebirth, of tearing down what is broken so something better can grow in its place," she said. However, this transformation will not be gentle.

"Pluto exposes, dismantles, and transforms — whether we are ready or not. Wherever Pluto travels, it asks one uncompromising question: what needs to die so something truer can live?"

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Pluto in Aquarius will affect entire groups on a larger scale - communities, networks, technology, innovation, and humanitarianism. Most other zodiac signs focus on the individual, Aquarius thinks in systems and masses: how do we organise society? How do we share knowledge? How do we make things work for everyone, not just the few? Harshada says.

Shift in power

The implications of this movement will include the fundamental reshaping of who holds power in society and in what manner. Networks, communities, and decentralised systems will challenge old hierarchies and institutions. The entire structure of the society could change, but it will happen in phases throughout this long period.

The technology element will see a huge surge, which today we can directly link to Artificial Intelligence. It is here and growing, and this phase of Pluto in Aquarius will lead to an upheaval. It will be embedded in infrastructure - healthcare, legal systems, education, and governance. Meanwhile, the debate around who benefits from AI will continue to grow.

Communities over individuals

Power will keep moving away from central authorities towards distributed communities. Be it finance, governance or media. From individual we will move to community, as I becomes We.

Local and digital systems will influence policies, as neighbourhood networks, mutual aid groups, and issue-specific collectives will achieve outcomes that traditional political channels have stalled on, Harshada says.

The scientific field will continue to advance with breakthroughs expected in climate technology, public health, and renewable energy, and will increasingly be framed as collective rights, not consumer products.