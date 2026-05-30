/Astrological significance of Blue Moon 2026: Which zodiac signs and date of births will it affect

The second Full moon of May, better known as the Blue Moon, will rise this weekend. You can see it overnight on May 30-31. It will be a micromoon, also the second one this month. A micromoon occurs when the Moon is at its most distant point from Earth, or apogee. There are two definitions of the Blue Moon. The more commonly known one is that mentioned above - the second Full Moon in a month. The Moon goes through all its phases in 29 and a half days, so a full moon typically occurs once a month. Sometimes, we get two, and so the second one is referred to as a blue moon.

Astrological significance of Blue Moon



The rare astronomical occurrence also has astrological significance. According to astrologer Poojaa S Vishwakarma, a Blue Moon is seen as a period when normal Full Moon energies are amplified. "A Blue Moon is often seen by astrologers as a cosmic checkpoint—a rare Full Moon that amplifies emotions, brings hidden matters to light, and encourages people to complete what has remained unfinished in their lives," she says.

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This means it is a point from where things can change, a turning point of sorts. This is also a time when one could feel heightened emotional intensity and have sudden revelations and realisations, Poojaa says. "A Blue Moon can also lead to the culmination of long-pending matters.

It also has a spiritual effect, when the intuition becomes stronger, and one feels more spiritually aware," she says. Astrology works with birth charts, and the Full Moon will occur in the Sagittarius zodiac sign. For people linked to this sign, karmic lessons will reach their end.

Which zodiac sign would be most affected



Poojaa says that the Blue Moon can be both beneficial and harmful for people whose signs are harmonious with the Moon. This is particularly true for Cancerians, people with Cancer in their lagna chart, and those born on the dates 2, 11, 20 and 29. It is not a "one rule fits all" situation for all of them either. "The event usually acts more as a catalyst for awareness than as a purely positive or negative influence," Poojaa said.

Individuals who are already under emotional stress, are facing trouble in their relationships, are impulsive, are facing sleep issues, and those who are resisting changes or endings, should keep their cool and avoid important decisions during this time. “Practising meditation can calm them and make them feel emotionally stable, and make their mood stronger and more positive,” Poojaa says.

What to do on the night of Blue Moon



As mentioned above, it is a great time to practice meditation and mindfulness, and pray. Reflect on your goals and unfinished matters, journal your thoughts and emotions, and insights. It is a good time to express gratitude and let go of emotional baggage. Just sit with yourself and contemplate on things that matter.

What not to do on the night of Blue Moon



Avoid making emotional and impulsive decisions, as they could lead to harmful consequences. “Stay away from unnecessary conflicts and confrontations, and do not overreact to any emotional situation,” says Poojaa. Blue Moon is a time for "closure, manifestation, introspection, and emotional healing."